Blind Veterans charity calls on Doncaster organisations to sponsor local remembrance services

Blind Veterans UK is calling for the sponsorship which will enable services at the Askern War Memorial and Burghwallis War Memorial on November 11 to include blind veterans in their remembrance.

The money will also fund Blind Veterans UK’s services, which include emotional support, funding equipment, and helping veterans rebuild their lives after sight loss, regardless or when and how they lost their sight.

Over the past year, the charity has worked with over 4,200 blind veterans.

A past Doncaster Remembrance Service and Parade at the War Memorial in Bennetthorpe. Picture by Steve Ellis

Colin Williamson, a blind veteran who is also the President of Blind Veterans UK, said: “On Remembrance Sunday we support our veterans in making the journey to march past the Cenotaph in London but many chose to mark this important occasion by taking part in events in their local area surrounded by loved ones and fellow local veterans.”

He continued: “We provide wreaths to these veterans so they too can play an active part in remembrance.”

Organisations sponsoring a wreath will have their name or logo on the wreath as well as their details posted on the Blind Veterans UK online sponsorship page.

Sponsorship costs £250.

Applications for sponsorship close on Friday, October 14. For more information, visit the website blindveterans.org.uk/sponsorawreath

If you or someone you know has served in the armed forces and is now struggling with sight loss, find out more information at blindveterans.org.uk/support or call 0800 389 7979.