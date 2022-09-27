Julia's 30 years of coffee mornings in Doncaster and a ‘golden’ gesture

As well as being 30 years since hosting her first coffee morning, Julia Cotterill and her

husband Alan from Balby, celebrated their Golden Wedding anniversary in August – where they asked for donations to Macmillan Cancer Support instead of gifts.

Julia has raised more than £24,000 for Macmillan, saying: “I chatted it through with my husband Alan and he thought it was a really good idea to ask for donations instead of presents. We felt we have everything we need, so this was a better idea and lots of our family and friends agreed.

“We hosted an open house the day after our anniversary, I didn’t say anything but left three boxes out and made £300. I didn’t force it on anyone, they just popped something in the box which was really lovely.”

Julia initially got involved with Macmillan at her workplace in 1992 after a colleague was diagnosed with cancer, before then ramping up her fundraising efforts after her brother received help from Macmillan following a lung cancer diagnosis 14 years ago.

Julia said: “My brother really was helped by Macmillan and although he didn’t need nursing care, the advice received was invaluable. I don’t think people appreciate the other things Macmillan do as there are so many strings to their bow.”

Coffee mornings hosted in Doncaster last year raised £36,382; helping fund many of

Macmillan’s cancer services, including the Macmillan Support Line which was contacted by 560 Doncaster residents in 2021.

Julia added: “Coffee morning sort of takes over my life in August and September but I still enjoy doing it. I have a good friend who comes and helps. It’s enjoyable and on the day I get to meet loads of people. Everybody knows it’s Julia’s Coffee Day on the last Friday in September!”

Amy Hebdon, Relationship Fundraising Manager in Yorkshire, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Julia for her unwavering support over the last 30 years. Macmillan relies almost entirely on public donations to make a difference. That’s why it’s never been more important to host a Coffee Morning like Julia, to ensure Macmillan can continue to deliver the services that people living with cancer desperately need.”

All are welcome to attend Julia’s Coffee Day on Aviemore Road and there’s still time to register your coffee morning today at coffee.macmillan.org.uk. You can host one at any time in the year. You don’t have to host a Coffee Morning to take part, you can also go to one!

People hold public Coffee Mornings all over the UK so visit www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee to use the handy search tool and find one near you.