Big screen blockbuster movies are back at a Doncaster cinema and more are coming

The Vue at Doncaster Leisure Park is back and better than ever with lots of big blockbuster titles hitting it’s screen.

Eduardo Leal, head of screen content at Vue Entertainment, said: “We’ve got a packed line-up of exciting new movies for everyone to enjoy over the autumn.

“Close behind the long-awaited release of No Time to Die, we have a combination of dramatic new films and blockbuster titles that keep on coming.

Big blockbusters are back.

“We’re delighted to provide another way for everyone to switch off from the outside world and get lost in great stories together instead.”

On Friday, October 15 the cinema will be showing Venom: Let there be Carnage.

The film stars Tom Hardy as one of Marvel’s most twisted characters, the lethal Venom.

The sequel directed by Andy Serkis will also star Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson.

On Thursday, October 21 the epic science fiction film Dune will be landing in cinemas.

It stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya with music from Hans Zimmer.

Fans of Wes Anderson will be excited for his newest work The French Dispatch which will be on the big screen from Friday, October 22.

This is Anderson’s ninth collaboration with Bill Murray and eighth collaboration with Owen Wilson.

There will be even more blockbusters arriving in the coming weeks.

The Vue is expecting more people to return to the cinema as they conducted a fulfillment report over the last year.

It revealed that two thirds of cinema goers say watching a film on the big screen has a positive impact on their mental state and three quarters of people said the experience offers an escape from ‘pings’ and notifications.

