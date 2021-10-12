Budding make-up artists from Doncaster sought to star in new BBC TV show

Fancy starrin in BBC Three's Glow Up?

Television production company Wall to Wall is currently casting for Glow Up, a BBC Three series aiming to find the country’s best make-up artists.

A spokesman said: “We are looking for people from all walks of life who have a creative eye, are brimming with ideas and a drive to succeed.

"This is an amazing opportunity to work with some of the most respected names in the industry and compete in incredible makeup challenges.