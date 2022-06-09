Big hearted Cub Scouts rewarded with pizza after clean-up of Doncaster suburb

Big hearted Cub Scouts have been rewarded with pizza after a huge litter pick in a Doncaster suburb.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 1:02 pm

Members of 58th Doncaster Cantley Cub Scouts collected 13 bags of rubbish in just one and a half hours as part of drive to clean up the area’s streets.

The group targeted Cantley shops and the area near to their headquarters as part of their personal challenge bagde.

And as reward, the 36 cubs, seven parents and six leaders were rewarded with pizza courtesy of Bella Pizza.

Cub Scouts helped to clean up Cantley.

David Plant, proud Cub Scout Leader, praised the group who collected cans, bottles, crisp packets and other debris to help keep the suburb tidy.

In recent months, there have been a number of community intiatives introduced to help keep the town’s streets looking tidy.

Police have been carrying out litter picking in Edlington, while in Wheatley, a group has been set up, dubbed Wheatley Wombles to organise regular litter picks in the area.

