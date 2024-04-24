Big Brother: Doncaster contestants sought to follow local winner as iconic show returns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Producers are currently casting for housemates for the show which will be screened on ITVX and ITV2 later this year.

And would be applicants could follow in the footsteps of Doncaster’s Chloe Wilburn who triumphed on the show in 2015.

A spokesman said: “We want to hear from the most interesting, funny and stand-out characters from all walks of life.

Doncaster's Chloe Wilburn won the show in 2015. (Photo: Channel 4).

“Full of clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions - have you got what it takes to be crowned the winner?”

For the experience of a lifetime and the chance of winning an incredible amount of money in TV’s most iconic house, you can apply here: www.bigbrother.com

Applications close July 31. Applicants must be aged 18 or over when applying.

Doncaster’s Chloe saw off 17 other contestants, winning the 2015 show after a 66-day stint in the house.

Chloe, now 33 and who pocketed a whopping £116,000 when she won reality show, recently opened her very own dog grooming salon, Barks of Sprotbrough.

She became a mum in 2017 and turned her back on the celebrity lifestyle after winning the show, returning to her job just days after triumphing in the television favourite.