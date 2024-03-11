Doncaster Big Brother winner begins new job as owner of dog grooming salon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chloe Wilburn, who pocketed a whopping £116,000 when she won the 2015 series of the popular reality show, has opened Barks of Sprotbrough – and is looking forward to welcoming dogs from across the city of all shapes and sizes.

Chloe, 33, who became a mum in 2017, turned her back on the celebrity lifestyle after winning the show, returning to her job just days after triumphing in the television favourite.

She said: “After winning, I was the only winner to go straight back to work.

Big Brother winner Chloe Wilburn has opened a new dog grooming salon in Doncaster.

“At the time, I was with Cementation Skanska in Bentley where I'd worked for ten years and was granted sabbatical to do the show on the proviso I didn't embarrass myself or them, which evidently I didn't as I won Big Brother on the Friday night and on the Monday morning I was back in the office carrying out my job.

She added: “I found lockdown really hard and the working from home on a computer all day wasn't for me as I'm a social butterfly and love interacting with people and so I decided to finally bite the bullet and go to college to retrain as a dog groomer.

"Once qualified I opened a small home based salon which was fully booked from the get go and I’ve been turning lots of customers away ever since, most of which seemed to be from Sprotbrough.

"So at the end of 2023, I finally bit the bullet and went on the hunt for a shop front that I could groom from and also have a pet store.

"Within the same week as me putting the feelers out, the old Post Office on Thorpe Lane became available and it was like fate!

"Unfortunately I wasn't able to keep on the Post Office which is a huge shame for the village, but there is still a post box outside and I keep stamps behind the counter just so I can be helpful if anyone is caught short!”

And now she’s turning to keeping the city’s dogs in tip top shape.

She said: “I love spending my days with dogs, especially since no two days are the same, but more so, building a rapport with the owners and building genuine friendships with them.

"I'm so grateful to my original Bentley customers who have all followed me over to the new shop.”

She has three staff - Brooke, Jamie and Miley - and added Chloe: “We have enjoyed every second of being in Sprotbrough so far - the amount of people that have just stuck their heads in the door to shout "good luck" has been amazing.”

But it isn’t just grooming that’s on offer.

The salon offers raw dog food, home made dog biscuits and cakes, a variety of beds, bowls and accessories as well as ultrasonic teeth cleaning, express nail clipping and of course the grooming, which can be booked online via the website - www.barksos.co.uk or over the phone on 01302 683795.