Big boost for Doncaster's St John's hospice funds

Pictured left to right are (front) Tracey Gaughan, hospice fundraiser; Jonnie Armstrong, of Thorne Mark Lodge; (backrow) Jim Stanley, Charity Steward for the Mark Benevolent Fund and Michael Bunce, Danum Mark Lodge.

The money has been donated to St John’s Hospice in Balby, Doncaster and is from The Mark Benevolent Fund, founded in 1868, which is the official charity of the Grand Lodge of Mark Master Masons. It is part of a £1.3 million donation from the Freemasons nationally to more than 250 hospices in the UK to celebrate the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The money will be used to support patients who use either the day hospice or the inpatient service.

Jim Stanley, representing the Mark Benevolent Fund, said: “We chose St John’s Hospice as we know people who have used the service and know how excellent it is. It is such a worthwhile cause.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracey Gaughan, from the hospice’s fundraising team, said: “I want to thank the Freemasons so much for this very very kind donation. Every penny we receive is used to either support our patients or to make their lives more comfortable while they are using our services.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation to St John’s Hospice can call the fundraising office on 01302 796662.