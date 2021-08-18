Fundraisers hit the right notes for Doncaster's St John’s Hospice

Julie and Roger are pictured handing over their cheque at St John’s

Roger Smith started organising the vinyl spinning nights, and an annual party in the garden of his Bentley home, following the death of Cheryl - his partner of 10 years - who spent her last days being cared for at St John’s.

Roger, 56, who owns local company Fencing 4 U, said: “The care and compassion Cheryl received was absolutely fantastic. I can’t thank or repay the entire St John’s team for what they did for Cheryl and me.”

This year’s garden party raised £397, bringing the total to a staggering £7,500 raised for St John’s since 2016 – and they have no intention of stopping.

Neighbour Julie Murray, 48, who was a good friend of Cheryl’s, helps out with the fundraising by gathering prizes for the garden party raffle and tombola she organises with help from her family.

Roger’s next challenge is to raise £500 through a sponsored two-hour swim, he’s set up a special fundraising page for anyone who would like to donate. Please click here: Virgin Money Giving|Sponsored Swim

Hospice fundraiser Lindsey Richards, from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Roger and Julie are wonderful supporters, tirelessly giving up their own time to ensure the hospice can continue doing a valuable job for the Doncaster community. The last 18 months have been challenging for us, as Covid has impacted on a lot of fundraising activities, so this donation is particularly welcome.