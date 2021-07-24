Beloved family pet snake has been found after a search for the 5 foot reptile

The bright orange Amel corn snake named Raptor went missing on Tuesday, July 20.

Vicky Lay, owner was distraught when she discovered that he had disappeared.

She searched up and down but couldn’t find the pet – as its summer she had left her windows open and feared the snake had escaped to the outside world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raptor has been found safe and well.

But luckily the eight year old snake was found by the owner herself.

Vicky from Moorends, said: “The snake has been found safe and well after days of searching inside and out.

"I put my son to bed yesterday evening, pulled back the covers and there he was.

"Honestly he gave me quite a fright.

"I think with the temperatures dropping he has come out in search of food.

"I know for some its just a snake but he’s a member of the family and well loved.

"We are relieved he’s back.”