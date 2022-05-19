Beirut hostage Terry Waite helps Doncaster Rotary Club celebrate 100th birthday

Mr Waite, who was held captive in the Middle East for four years, addressed a dinner at the town’s Hilton Garden Inn to mark the organisation’s centenary.

More than 100 guests packed in to hear the story of the Church of England special envoy who was taken captive while trying to negogiate the release of other Western hostages in the Lebanon in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

A spokesman for Doncaster Rotary Club said: “Guests were spellbound.

Beirut hostage Terry Waite came to Doncaster.

"He was kept in solitary confinement for more than four years and he revealed how, without paper and pencil, he memorised the words of the book he wanted to write.

"Despite his appalling experiences, he impressed the audience with his equanimity and gave everyone much food for thought.”

From 1985, he became involved in hostage negotiation in Lebanon and assisted in negotiations which secured the release of Lawrence Jenco and David Jacobsen.

He arrived in Beirut on 12 January 1987 with the intention of negotiating with the Islamic Jihad Organization, which was holding hostages, including Terry A. Anderson and Thomas Sutherland.

He agreed to meet the captors of the hostages as he was promised safe conduct to visit the hostages, who, he was told, were ill.

But the group broke trust and took him hostage on 20 January 1987, remaining in captivity for 1,763 days, the first four years of which were spent in solitary confinement. He was finally released on 18 November 1991.

Since his release, he has released a best-selling book telling his story, Taken On Trust and has also devoted himself toi humanitarian missions, both at home and abroad and spreading awareness of such issues.

The dinner celebrated 100 years of the club which the spokesman added ‘does much good work in the town.’

Many will remember its flood relief work two years ago and we also support other local charities such as DonMentia and Riding for the Disabled."