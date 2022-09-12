Beauty queens unite for Alzheimer’s Memory Walk including Doncaster's Charlotte Lister
Beauty queens from across the UK, including Charlotte Lister the reigning Ms Diamond UK from Doncaster, joined together in London for the third time in 18 months to help raise vital funds and awareness of Alzheimer’s by taking part in the September Memory Walk, organised by Natasha Streatfield who is Mrs Diamond Suffolk.
Charlotte said: “It’s amazing to support the Memory Walk and my friend for the third time to not only raise awareness of this horrible disease but also vital funds for Alzheimer’s Society.
"For this memory walk met up in London and we walked five miles and we also stopped off at Buckingham Palace to lay flowers in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth the 2nd.”
The last three Memory Walks arranged by Natasha, and that a number of beauty queens oined in, have helped raise nearly £700 for the Alzheimer’s Society and another two are planned for next year.