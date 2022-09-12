Beauty queens unite for Alzheimer’s Memory Walk including Doncaster's Charlotte Lister

Charlotte said: “It’s amazing to support the Memory Walk and my friend for the third time to not only raise awareness of this horrible disease but also vital funds for Alzheimer’s Society.

"For this memory walk met up in London and we walked five miles and we also stopped off at Buckingham Palace to lay flowers in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth the 2nd.”

The beauty queens in London

The last three Memory Walks arranged by Natasha, and that a number of beauty queens oined in, have helped raise nearly £700 for the Alzheimer’s Society and another two are planned for next year.