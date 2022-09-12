Doncaster mobile barber duo offering free haircuts to children in need

Faded Barbers founders Simon Doane and Tom Whitbourn decided to offer the service to help families deal with the rising cost of living.

They first plan to visit Castle Academy in Conisbrough next month to offer the service, and then expand to visit other schools in the area.

Faded Barbers founders Simon Doane and Tom Whitbourn

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If there proves to be a lot of demand for the venture, they also hope to offer the service to other vulnerable people in the community who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

The pair first opened their business only three months ago, and straightaway decided on the scheme to alleviate the stresses of parents struggling.

In terms of the business, they have plans to open a barber shop in the future and train people in the skill to join their team.

More details about their services can be found at https://www.fadedbarberstudio.co.uk/