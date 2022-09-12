News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster mobile barber duo offering free haircuts to children in need

A mobile barbering business in Doncaster has begun visiting schools to offer free haircuts to children.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:21 am
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:22 am

Faded Barbers founders Simon Doane and Tom Whitbourn decided to offer the service to help families deal with the rising cost of living.

They first plan to visit Castle Academy in Conisbrough next month to offer the service, and then expand to visit other schools in the area.

Faded Barbers founders Simon Doane and Tom Whitbourn

If there proves to be a lot of demand for the venture, they also hope to offer the service to other vulnerable people in the community who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

The pair first opened their business only three months ago, and straightaway decided on the scheme to alleviate the stresses of parents struggling.

In terms of the business, they have plans to open a barber shop in the future and train people in the skill to join their team.

More details about their services can be found at https://www.fadedbarberstudio.co.uk/

