Doncaster mobile barber duo offering free haircuts to children in need
A mobile barbering business in Doncaster has begun visiting schools to offer free haircuts to children.
Faded Barbers founders Simon Doane and Tom Whitbourn decided to offer the service to help families deal with the rising cost of living.
They first plan to visit Castle Academy in Conisbrough next month to offer the service, and then expand to visit other schools in the area.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Doncaster mobile barber duo offering free haircuts to children in need
-
2
Doncaster's XP is named as one of top five most over subscribed schools in England
-
3
Students across Doncaster celebrate GCSE success as exams return after Covid
-
4
Northern urges Doncaster parents to ‘do their homework’ and save as much as £575 on the school run with an Education Season Ticket
-
5
Doncaster primary school achieves excellent early reading and writing results
If there proves to be a lot of demand for the venture, they also hope to offer the service to other vulnerable people in the community who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.
The pair first opened their business only three months ago, and straightaway decided on the scheme to alleviate the stresses of parents struggling.
In terms of the business, they have plans to open a barber shop in the future and train people in the skill to join their team.
More details about their services can be found at https://www.fadedbarberstudio.co.uk/