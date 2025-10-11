Author pens gripping modern Gothic tale set in late 90s Doncaster

A Doncaster author has penned a gripping modern Gothic tale set in the city in the late ‘90s.

Craig Hallam, aged 41, is originally from Askern, now living in Scawsby and is a librarian by day and, for the last 14 years, a writer by night.

He told the Free Press: “I wanted to write ever since I read my first Terry Pratchett at age 11.

“I wanted to write madcap adventures just like that. Then I came across the Gothic in my mid teens and everything went out of the window in favour of darker tales.”

Craig already has one international bestseller under his belt which he finished during lockdown and has just released his new modern Gothic novel based in late 90s Doncaster.

Called "a haunting triumph" by Miranda Dickinson, here's a little more about the book:

In the heart of post-industrial Yorkshire, Gordon, a grieving widower, struggles to adjust to a life of harsh quiet in a house haunted by more than just memories.

His teenage granddaughter, Cassie, trapped in the chaos of adolescence, fights to carve out her own identity amid a fractured family and a community grappling with the collapse of working-class pride.

The new book Shuck.

When an ominous black dog begins to stalk Gordon, the presence of this omen of death cannot be ignored.

Spectres of the past loom heavy as Gordon fears his late wife has returned to their broken home. Cassie is preyed upon by older boys who lead her so far astray that she may not find her way back. And still the question remains: for whom has the dog come?

Craig said: “Set against the desolation of late '90s Doncaster, Shuck is a gripping modern Gothic tale that weaves together themes of grief, familial mental health, and the predatory forces that emerge when community falls apart.

“As the boundaries between the living and the dead blur, Gordon and his granddaughter must confront their predators before the Shuck consumes them both.

“Raw, atmospheric, and deeply poignant, Shuck captures the struggles and enduring spirit of a community left in the shadow of its former glory.”

The book is available on The Great British Bookshop https://share.google/39ehBWhBdBlTQwafk or directly from Craig if they wish for a signed copy Linktr.ee/craighallamauthor