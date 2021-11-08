Artists come together to show that Doncaster’s creative sector is thriving and continuing to grow

The South Yorkshire Cultural and Creative Industries took place at the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.

The event encouraged creative people to come together to discuss collaborations, future projects and funding.

Olivia Jones, creative director of Doncopolitan, hosted the event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was hosted by Olivia Jones.

She said: “All of our wonderful panel speakers and the audience members, who submitted some thought provoking questions, gave a real insight into the sector now and how they’d like to see it develop for future generations.

“It was interesting to hear everyone’s viewpoints and showcase what’s happening already.

“I was so pleased to host the discussion and I hope the conversations build up through the coming months to celebrate the fantastic things happening across South Yorkshire.

“It’s crucial to attract and retain the right talent and funding, which in turn underpins a diverse cultural offering.

“This was a great start to formalising partnerships that I hope are long-lasting and fruitful for everyone involved.”

Lucy Robertshaw, assistant director at darts, a Doncaster based arts company, has secured £10m of funding over the last decade.

She said that Doncaster was “ahead of its game” and “the place to be looking towards.”

Mike Stubbs, creative director at Doncaster Creates, said: “We should be shouting about what we’re doing regionally and locally.

“But also continuing the levels of engagement that we have here already.

“I’m very much wanting to open up new cultural art forums, new conversations.

“Often working with people who don’t think they’re artists and thinking about what an art form can become - to move things outside the box.”

The network event also featured four creative practitioners in the early years of their professional careers.

Freelance creative producer Lauren Townsend talked passionately about her Children of the Night project, which she described as a “bold exploration of Doncaster’s notorious and infamous 90s nightclub culture.”

Creative director Sam Dunstand said that while he trained elsewhere in the UK he returned to Doncaster because he likes to collaborate with people who “push my thinking.”

Rappers David Walusimbi and Lewis Russell of GSD started collaborating just as the pandemic started.

They used this as a springboard to work closely with several artists, videographers, rappers, singers and producers to create a platform to share music - identifying venues, exhibitions and organising talks to share performances.

David said: “We want to continue to make a platform for people so there’s more opportunity in our space.

“Because while there is a lot of music in Doncaster, there’s not much of our kind of genre.

“We want to open the opportunities up for younger creatives.”

Kate Brindley, project director for arts, culture and heritage (SYMCA), said: “We’re delighted to have kick started so many great conversations among Doncaster’s creative practitioners.

“This network is designed to be a space curated by them so people at all stages of their career in the sector can learn, develop and collaborate.

The next event will be on December 2 at 5.30pm and will be held at the Digital Media Centre in Barnsley.

For more information click here.