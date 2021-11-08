Doncaster mental health support group boosts community group with cash donation

The Stainforth 4 All Halloween Party was a huge success.

Unlock Your You, which was formed earlier this year and offers one to one help and support over the phone or email for people to discuss their problems, took part in the recent event organised by Stainforth 4 All.

Staff from Dunscroft Pet Supplies also joined in the fun, with owner Joanne Walker dressing up as a mascot to entertain youngsters.

The event raised more than £100 for Unlock Your You, with the group handing over £50 to Stainforth 4 All.

A spokesman said: “The event was a huge success and we would like to give a big shout out to everyone who attended."

Cash was raised through donations, a tombola and name the teddy event, with a vast majority coming through the Wheatley/Wheatley Hills and Clay Lane Community group on Faceboook.

Unlock Your You will next be at CLS Nail and Beauty Lounge at Queens Road Design Centre, Wheatley on December 12 between 3pm and 7pm for a Christmas Event

There will be stalls with homemade items, drinks and Christmas goodies, Money raised will be going to the Firefly Charity.

Unlock Your You are also starting peer support groups, a book club and a gaming platform group in the next few weeks with more details available HERE

Volunteers will also be at the entrance to Dunelm on November 27 raising money and awareness for the charity.

The phone line provides help and support for people in Doncaster with mental health, depression and anxiety issues.