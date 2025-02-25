Angry shoppers blast Frenchgate after being stung with £100 parking fines

Angry shoppers have hit out at Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre after being stung with parking fines – saying that they paid to park legally.

The Free Press has received complaints from a number of shoppers who have been sent £100 fines by private parking contractor Parking Eye, which is understood to have recently taken over parking operations at the shopping centre.

One said: “I received a parking fine from the Frenchgate car park.

“But I paid and I have proof – after researching I believe it is happening to many people.

“Something needs to be done.”

Another said: “On February 7, I parked there and paid for parking. I received a letter on the 14th saying I didn’t pay and I owe them £100.

"Luckily I kept my receipt so appealed immediately and provided evidence.

"Since putting it on social media others have said the same has happened to them.

“I’ve paid for the parking, I’ve provided evidence of me paying for parking. So what do I do now?

"I will never use the Frenchgate for parking again and a lot of others have said the same. They are robbing people.”

And another said: “I have just received a £100 fine for parking on the new system they have installed.”

While another added: “I’m in the same boat, seven fines coming my way and already received two.

"There is no clear explanation of how the new system works."

Another, also stung with a £100 fine wrote: “Please tell me I’m not the only one that has been totally confused by the new parking system at the Frenchgate. Fuming.”

Last month, eagle-eyed shoppers spotted a rise in charges to park at the shopping centre.

New rates were introduced, seeing a raft of changes in costs for drivers.

It follows the takeover of the centre by Frasers Group – owners of Sports Direct – last summer.

The cost of parking for one hour went up from £1.60 to £1.70, while a two hour slot rose by 20p from £3.20 to £3.40.

The tariffs apply 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In addition, a sign announced that drivers also face a charge of £100 if they fail to comply with terms and conditions.

We have contacted Frenchgate and Parking Eye.