Angry driver vows never to return to Doncaster after parking ticket outside KFC

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorist Adrian Quinn parked outside the fast food store in the High Street, leaving his car for 20 minutes.

But when he returned he found a parking ticket on his windscreen, telling him he had parked illegally in a taxi bay.

He said: “I am absolutely appalled.

An angry driver has been fined after parking illegally outside KFC in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I parked opposite Doncaster KFC to go in for some food - all the lay-bys were full of cars so never in my mind did I think I was parked Illegally.

"It was banging it down with rain - the first we have had for some months.

"Twenty minutes later I came out to find a parking ticket affixed to my windscreen.

"First of all it was bucketing down but I never thought I was illegally parked. Apparently its taxi only but they were cars in every lay by and no taxis.

"Are Doncaster Council that short of money they are picking on innocent night time motorists - never have I seen a traffic warden on a night shift.”

"I will be appealing the ticket but they will proberly uphold the ticket.

"If they do I will never enter Doncaster again to shop or go out for a drink. It was a Tuesday night.”

The area around Hall Gate, Silver Street and High Street has recently seen a blitz on illegal parking, with Doncaster Council revealing more than 100 fines had been dished out in a week earlier this month.

The authority has been waging war on motorists who have been abadoning their cars on city centre pavements, targeting drivers in a number of streets over the last few months.

In its latest update, a DMBC spokesman said: “In just one week, 108 penalty charge notices were issued in the city centre for illegal parking.

"There were buses struggling to turn, near misses with other cars, and pedestrians having little to no room left on the pavements.

“What’s worse is that there are a total of eight council car parks that are free after 6pm every day.

“We know that illegal parking is a big issue across the borough so will be tackling other areas soon – so make sure you park properly and avoid a hefty fine.”

In June, Doncaster Council revealed that motorists were parking up on pavements along Hall Gate, leaving vehicles blocking paths.

One passer by described the scenes as ‘madness’ and added: “This is every night in Doncaster.

Earlier this year, Doncaster Council took aim at ‘dangerous’ drivers who it said were treating paths as a ‘glorified car park.’

In April, council chiefs said fines had been issued to more than 70 drivers across a string of streets.

Sharing a number of photos of vehicles being dumped, a spokesman for Doncaster Council said: “Since the investment of £2m in to the Quality Streets redevelopment, which improved pedestrian footways, we’ve noticed that quite a few people are treating pavements like a glorified car park - particularly at night.