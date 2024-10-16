Anger as social media post describes late TV star Michael Parkinson making "rare" appearance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fans of late South Yorkshire TV chat show host Sir Michael Parkinson have reacted with upset and anger – after a social media post spoke of him making a “very rare” appearance – more than 14 months after his death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The post described Sir Michael, who died in August 2023 at the age of 88, as making “a very rare TV appearance on Thursday morning” and added: “The veteran star has kept a low profile in recent years after stepping down from his hugely successful chat show in 2004.

“We wish him a long life.”

Fans reacted with anger and shock at the post, made on Facebook page The Insight Spot, devoted to the world of British cinema and television.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Michael Parkinson began his career in Doncaster.

One said: “Since he is dead, this appearance would be indeed rare!”

Another said: “That's lovely to hear. He has certainly kept a low profile since his death in 2023, but it's inspiring to know that despite his unfortunate demise he still keeps himself active. Please keep us informed on future visitations.”

Another added: “According to this post, he has topped his career by appearing on TV last Thursday despite having died in 2023.”

“Well that's a miracle beyond the grave,” shared another while another joked: “TV is a medium. It would have to be to conduct this interview.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And another posted: “No he didn't. He is not very living at the moment.”

“Very bad taste - rest in eternal peace,” another poster added.

“Can't quite put my finger on it but this is lacking authenticity, so it seems to me,” another commented.

Sir Michael, who began his career in Doncaster, died on August 16 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His TV career spanned seven decades, and he interviewed the world's biggest stars on his long-running chat show.

Sir Michael's high-profile guests included Sir Billy Connolly, Muhammad Ali, Sir Elton John, Madonna and Dame Helen Mirren.

The presenter revealed he was receiving radiotherapy treatment for prostate cancer in 2013, and said he got the all-clear from doctors two years later.

He introduced the first Parkinson show in 1971 on BBC television - with US jazz singer Marion Montgomery his first guest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show ran initially for 11 years and spanned hundreds of episodes in which Sir Michael combined an avuncular style with a journalistic background.

He returned to the BBC in 1998 for another run of the show. Sir Michael estimated he had interviewed more than 2,000 guests in total.

Born in 1935 in the South Yorkshire village of Cudworth, Sir Michael was the son of a miner who instilled in his son a love of cricket.

He achieved two O-Levels and got a job collating sports results on the Doncaster Evening Post, which was based on North Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was a reporter there in the 1960s and met his wife Mary on a bus while travelling back from a reporting assignment in Doncaster.

After two years in the British army, he worked as a journalist for the Manchester Guardian (later renamed the Guardian) before joining the Daily Express in London.

He moved into television as a current affairs presenter and reporter for both Granada and the BBC before he was recruited to present his self-titled show on BBC One.

He was made a CBE in 2000 and was knighted in 2008.

The TV appearance referenced in the post actually took place in November 2022, when he appeared on BBC Breakfast to talk about his new book, My Sporting Life: Memories, Moments and Declarations, which he had written with his son Mike.