Anger after Doncaster village's LGBT Pride flag ripped down days after being raised

The multi-coloured flag had been hoisted in Kirk Sandall for Pride month, celebrating the city’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, which runs throughout June.

However, its raising sparked controversy among some, with one describing it as “wokery gone mad.”

Over the weekend, the flag was ripped down and found stuffed under bushes near to the flagpole which is at the junction of Brecks Lane and Doncaster Road in the village.

The flag in Kirk Sandall has been ripped down just days after being raised.

Villagers have reacted with anger at the vandal attack.

One said: “How disgusting that someone would cut it down.”

Another added: “It's absolutely outrageous that someone would do that.”

While another posted: “Wow, just wow what is wrong with people? It is disgusting. Don’t get me started.”

Last week, LGBT supporters blasted back at critics after the flag replaced a banner celebrating the coronation of King Charles III.

But the new flag drew controversy among some, with one posting: “What is the rationale behind the substitution of the Union Flag, a symbol of the United Kingdom, with the LGBTQ+ flag, a symbol representing the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community, at the Kirk Sandall Coronation Garden?”

One critic said: “That's ridiculous. Wokery gone mad! I wouldn’t have any idea what that flag even looks like.”

But others hit back and one said: “Does it really matter what flag is flying? Don’t get me wrong. I am not patriotic by any means and would never fly the Union Jack or England flag. However if our village wants to support each and everyone then good for them.”

Another posted: “June is Pride month, that’s all! It’ll be replaced after June no doubt with something else. Just the village being accepting is all.”

Another wrote: “It’s done in the same respect as Remembrance Sunday, that is done as respect to the fallen, this is a celebration of how far they’ve come in terms of acceptance, but it isn’t always accepted. People were persecuted and killed because of their sexual orientation, and in some places still are.”