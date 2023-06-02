LGBT supporters hit back as Doncaster village's Pride flag dubbed 'wokery gone mad'

The multi-coloured flag was raised in Kirk Sandall to celebrate the start of Pride month, replacing a Union flag used to celebrate the King’s coronation last month.

But the new flag drew controversy among some, with one posting: “What is the rationale behind the substitution of the Union Flag, a symbol of the United Kingdom, with the LGBTQ+ flag, a symbol representing the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community, at the Kirk Sandall Coronation Garden?”

The garden, at the junction of Brecks Lane and Doncaster Road opposite The Glasshouse pub, is the centrepiece of village life and also houses the village’s war memorial.

The Pride flag has been raised in Kirk Sandall for Pride month.

One critic said: “That's ridiculous. Wokery gone mad! I wouldn’t have any idea what that flag even looks like.”

But others have hit back and one said: “Does it really matter what flag is flying? Don’t get me wrong. I am not patriotic by any means and would never fly the Union Jack or England flag. However if our village wants to support each and everyone then good for them.”

Another posted: “June is Pride month, that’s all! It’ll be replaced after June no doubt with something else. Just the village being accepting is all.”

Another wrote: “It’s done in the same respect as Remembrance Sunday, that is done as respect to the fallen, this is a celebration of how far they’ve come in terms of acceptance, but it isn’t always accepted.

"People were persecuted and killed because of their sexual orientation, and in some places still are.

“Sadly not everyone IS accepted by all, and there is still hatred, so they do celebrate pride month and put up flags.

“I don’t personally get the monarchy or support Charles as king, I didn’t go round questioning all the flags about that or make a fuss over it.”

Another wrote: “It’s Pride month and I’m delighted we have a parish council that celebrates everyone.