News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Accession of King Charles sparks fresh interest in Doncaster rocker Yungblud's debut single

The debut single by Doncaster rocker Yungblud has seen renewed interest following the accession of King Charles III.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 10:15 am

The Doncaster singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, released the song entitled King Charles way back in 2017 – and following Prince Charles becoming King after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, people have been discovering and rediscovering the youth anthem.

You can listen to the song HERE. (Warning: Contains very strong language)

However, the song, which contains the lyrics “This one's for you King Charles, you mess with the people, took the taxes to fund the evil, sound familiar?” is actually understood to refer to King Charles I who ruled between 1625 and 1649.

Yungblud released his single King Charles in 2017.

Most Popular

It comes as Yungblud tops the chart with his third album, his second to hit the top spot.

The self-titled album is also at number 3 in the US charts and comes ahead of a world tour next year.

Prince CharlesYungbludDoncasterElizabeth II