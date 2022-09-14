Accession of King Charles sparks fresh interest in Doncaster rocker Yungblud's debut single
The debut single by Doncaster rocker Yungblud has seen renewed interest following the accession of King Charles III.
The Doncaster singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, released the song entitled King Charles way back in 2017 – and following Prince Charles becoming King after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, people have been discovering and rediscovering the youth anthem.
You can listen to the song HERE. (Warning: Contains very strong language)
However, the song, which contains the lyrics “This one's for you King Charles, you mess with the people, took the taxes to fund the evil, sound familiar?” is actually understood to refer to King Charles I who ruled between 1625 and 1649.
Most Popular
The self-titled album is also at number 3 in the US charts and comes ahead of a world tour next year.