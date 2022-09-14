Accession of King Charles sparks fresh interest in Doncaster rocker Yungblud's debut single

The Doncaster singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, released the song entitled King Charles way back in 2017 – and following Prince Charles becoming King after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, people have been discovering and rediscovering the youth anthem.

You can listen to the song HERE. (Warning: Contains very strong language)

However, the song, which contains the lyrics “This one's for you King Charles, you mess with the people, took the taxes to fund the evil, sound familiar?” is actually understood to refer to King Charles I who ruled between 1625 and 1649.

Yungblud released his single King Charles in 2017.

It comes as Yungblud tops the chart with his third album, his second to hit the top spot.