A tumble dryer sets alight a building on a busy shopping street in Doncaster

On Saturday, January 15, firefighters from Edlington and Rotherham stations attended a fire at a premise on High Street, Mexborough, Doncaster at 5:05pm.The fire is believed to have started accidentally and involved a tumble dryer.The crews came away at 5:55pm.

A high volume of buses are suspended this week in Doncaster due to a driver shor...

On the same day Edlington firefighters attended a small fire at the front of a building on St Johns Road, Edlington, Doncaster at 10:55pm.The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.Crews left the scene at 11:45pm.