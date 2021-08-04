A large summer exhibition launches in Doncasters newest art gallery

The D31 Art Gallery on Scot Lane has launched their summer exhibition.

It features oils, abstracts, figurative, landscape, illustrations and photographs in the vast collection of work.

Chinwe Russell, artist, said: “I am of course very pleased that when we called, the international artist community responded from far and wide.

The D31 Art Gallery.

“Many artists travelled over five hours to deliver their work.

“I feel very privileged to have made this happen, but I equally feel a weight of responsibility.”

The exhibition will span over the galleries three floors and it will be open to view from August 12.

Their summer exhibition will feature 200 works of art.

“The summer exhibition which is styled after the Royal Academy of art in London is a bold, vibrant, and exciting exhibition which shows some of the finest artists of the moment,” she continued.

“It will feature artists such as Jim Anderson, Rady Priscu, Terry Chip, Angela Bell, Lorraine Wiseman, Katarzyna Szulc,Davide Williams, Vinnie Sant’Anna, Susan Isaac and several others.

“The exhibition has a lineup of some of the most successful artists of the moment as well as some emerging artists such as Phoebe Craighill with her stunning mixed media work.

“There is every subject and every colour, every size and every shape.”

The gallery is three floors.

The exhibition has been curated by Chinwe with assistance from staff, artists and volunteers including Laura Derrian, Steven Lowry, Janet Wallance and many others.

Visit the galleries website for more information on visiting the exhibition.