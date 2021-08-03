This alley will see metal gates installed in order to combat crime

The preventative measures along the pathway between Armthorpe Lane and Hillcrest Road in Wheatley Hills comes after a number of residents along Thorne Road and The Grove lodged a number of complaints over the past few years.

Since November 2019, the council received reports of discarded drug needles, both dog and human faeces, fly-tipping, criminal damage to fences, nuisance vehicles accessing the alleyway and three reports of burglaries/attempted burglaries.

The council will implement a public space protection order along the alleyway and the gates will remain closed to the public with limited access for residents and waste collection personnel.

One resident who lives on The Grove, said: “The high levels of fear and anxiety amongst the community who feel under siege from anti-social behaviour from youths drinking and shouting in the alley way and abusing and threatening residents, cars parked in the alleyway and garage fronts taking and dealing drugs.

“There is prostitution, fly tipping, bow and arrows fired over the rear fence, fires, broken glass, graffiti, rough sleeping, human excrement, dog waste and drug paraphernalia and burglaries.”

Another neighbour along the same road said she had witnessed quad bikes speeding down the alleyway and had to clear up human excrement from her back gate on several occasions.

Funding is coming from a South Yorkshire Police & Crime Commissioner grant and from Northern Power Grid where they have an electricity substation.

Deborah McGinty, an officer within the adults health & wellbeing team at DMBC, said: “The alleyway has for a number of years been facilitating continual anti-social behaviour including alcohol and drug misuse where drug paraphernalia is being discarded.

“The area is also a magnet for use by sex workers, nuisance youths, and has regular instances of criminal damage, fly tipping and reports of burglaries and attempted burglaries.

“This has had a fundamental effect on the wellbeing of the local residents, the majority of them being elderly or vulnerable which has resulted in a decline in the community spirit that was once abundant in the area, ultimately affecting their quality of life.

“The installation of alley gates at this location will also help to greatly reduce the fear of crime and anti-social behaviour for local residents and in turn, this will raise the community confidence of those residents who live within the area the alley gates will cover.”

