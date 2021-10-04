A giant flag will fly over Doncaster later this week to raise awareness for climate change

A striking image of a giant eye flown on a monumental flag will be seen across Doncaster ahead of this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26 in Glasgow.

Cast Theatre is bringing artist Dan Acher’s ‘We Are Watching’ artwork to the town showcasing the giant image which is made up of thousands of digital portraits, contributed by people from 190 countries across the globe.

We Are Watching by Dan Acher.

Deborah Rees, director at Cast, said: “Doncaster is one stop on the way to COP26 and we have invited people to join us as we mark the moment with speakers and young voices from across our town.

“Visitors to our British Sign Language interpreted special event on Friday, will hear from Ed Miliband MP, Ros Jones and young people of the town.”

‘We Are Watching'’ is supported by HIRD GROUP.

The flag will be flown at Doncaster Racecourse on October 7 and 8.

