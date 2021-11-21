A beloved Doncaster man who was a local football manager was celebrated at his funeral
The well known football manager sadly died last month - his life has been celebrated at his funeral.
Shane Nowell is well known for being a former manager of the Armthorpe Rovers Junior Football Club where he worked with local children for many years.
He passed away suddenly on October 19 aged 53 and his funeral was on Friday, November 19 at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Some funeral attendees honoured Shane by wearing Leeds United colours to the service - as that was the team he supported.
A large courgette went past Shane’s lock up on route to the funeral.
They also passed the Armthorpe Rovers grounds.
A collection was held and the money raised will go to the Armthorpe Rovers Junior Football Club where Shane loved to coach and was a former manager.
After the service there was a celebration of Shane’s life at The Coronation Club where music that Shane loved was played.