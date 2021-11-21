Volunteers needed to help front line health workers in Doncaster this winter

Tickhill Road Hospital is in need of volunteers to work in their dressings store.

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH) is looking for a few volunteers to keep the dressing store running smoothly.

Carol Bowyer, RDaSH voluntary service manager, said: “As a valued trust volunteer your travelling expenses will be reimbursed, you’ll be provided with plenty of refreshments, and be a guest at the annual get together we host for all our volunteers to say thank you for all you do.

“It’s also a great way of boosting your CV and making new friends.”

Volunteers would be tasked with making sure the shelves are always full of bandages and other items constantly required by Doncaster’s district nurses.

There will be a small, friendly team who carry out stock checks and other light work.

If you are interested please email [email protected] or ring the hospital switchboard on 01302 796000.