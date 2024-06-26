9-year-old girl hit with stone by teens who hurled racist abuse in Doncaster attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 9-year-old girl was hit in the head with a stone hurled by yobs who also subjected her and friends to racist abuse in a Doncaster attack.

The youngster was playing on Sandringham Road, Intake as part of a group for Polish Scouts when she was attacked, her mum has said.

Sharing details of the incident on social media, she wrote: “My nine-year old daughter was hit with a stone in the head at tonight's session of the Polish Scouts at the playground of Intake's Library by someone from a group of teenagers.

"She is fine, more likely scared. They were also shouting racist comments towards children - all of the participants of the Polish Scouts attend primary school.

The girl was injured after being hit by a stone in Sandringham Road, Intake.

“Please talk to your children about accepting differences in others and respecting people - it is not acceptable that someone was attacked just because they are different.

"It could badly harm someone, but also has a knock on effect on someone's self-esteem and overall psychological well-being.

“As a mental health nurse who works for CAMHS, I have seen enormous numbers of cases where children and young people present with metal health difficulties which were triggered by bullying and attacks targeted towards children from minority groups, children with special educational needs and other difficulties.

“It is not ok to target someone for their differences. The case was reported to the police.”

The incident took place at an outdoor play area alongside Intake Library which is situated at the junction of Montrose Avenue.