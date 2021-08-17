We asked our readers for their best jokes – here are our favourites.

Jimmy Boyle, said: “I went into a cake shop, all the cakes were 50 pence apart from one type of cake that was a £1.

“So I said how come all them cakes are 50p, but that ones a £1

Wonderful jokes from Doncaster people.

“The lady said that's ‘madeira’ cake.”

Adie Smith, said: “Why did the scarecrow get a promotion?

"Because he was outstanding in his field.”

Andy Lynch, said: “So the wife says I'm sick of you pretending to be a detective, we should split up.

"I said good idea, we can cover more ground that way.”

Hev Reynolds, said: “I asked my date to meet me at the gym today and they didn’t show up!

“That’s how I know we wouldn’t workout.”

Ciaran Jay Thomas, said: “How did Bob Marley like his donuts?

“Wi jammin.”

Daniel Mcavoy, said: “I took the shell off my racing snail to see if he could go faster but if anything it made him a little sluggish.”

Carl Roberts, said: “Why can’t you trust an atom?

“They make up everything.”

James Moffatt, said: “A dad was washing his car with his son until his son said ‘dad can’t we just use a sponge’.”

Martin Wood, said: “Teacher says to little Jonny something beginning with the letter ‘n’ that your not good at ! Jonny answers ‘ spelling ‘.”

Paul Swift, said: “A lorry load of Vicks vapour rub as crashed on the A1, police spokesman said he expects the congestion to ease after a while.”

Simon Hurley, said: “Went out for a beer with a Kangaroo one night.

"Talk about short arms and deep pockets!”

Lindsay Smith, said: “I phoned B&Q yesterday.

“I said ‘how big is your queue?’

“Woman replied ‘same size as B’.”

Paul Swift, said: “Someone came collecting for the local swimming pool,so I have him a bucket full.”

Martin Figg, said: “My pet mouse Elvis died earlier today. He was caught in a trap.”

Claire Hurdiss, said: “What you call a french shoe maker?

“Philleep flop.”

Rob Brough, said: “What cheese do you use to hide a horse?”Mascapone.”

Jamie Sutcliffe, said: “What do you call a man and woman fishing?

“Rod and Annette.”

Andrew Bowater, said: “My hamster died last night.. he fell asleep at the wheel.”

Daron Howe, said: “What’s blue and sits up a tree?

"A fridge with a denim jacket on.”

Janine Gerritsen, said: “Whats the one legged cows favourite song?

“Mooooving on up.”

Jimmy Boyle, said: “Doing Bob Marley’s hair later.

“I'm dreading it!”

Damon Clarkson, said: “Never trust a ladder, they are always up too something.”

Darren Lowndes, said: “Where does Kylie get her kebabs?

“From Jason’s Donner van.”

Bazza Lfc Redman Ynwa, said: “If I had two goldfish I would name them one and two.

“If one died I'd still have two.”

Andy Lynch, said: “What's the best way to understand a paranoid person?

"Follow them around.”