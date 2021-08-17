25 great jokes from Doncaster people to make you laugh out loud
Are you in the need of a laugh? Take a look at these jokes from Doncaster people.
We asked our readers for their best jokes – here are our favourites.
Jimmy Boyle, said: “I went into a cake shop, all the cakes were 50 pence apart from one type of cake that was a £1.
“So I said how come all them cakes are 50p, but that ones a £1
“The lady said that's ‘madeira’ cake.”
Adie Smith, said: “Why did the scarecrow get a promotion?
"Because he was outstanding in his field.”
Andy Lynch, said: “So the wife says I'm sick of you pretending to be a detective, we should split up.
"I said good idea, we can cover more ground that way.”
Hev Reynolds, said: “I asked my date to meet me at the gym today and they didn’t show up!
“That’s how I know we wouldn’t workout.”
Ciaran Jay Thomas, said: “How did Bob Marley like his donuts?
“Wi jammin.”
Daniel Mcavoy, said: “I took the shell off my racing snail to see if he could go faster but if anything it made him a little sluggish.”
Carl Roberts, said: “Why can’t you trust an atom?
“They make up everything.”
James Moffatt, said: “A dad was washing his car with his son until his son said ‘dad can’t we just use a sponge’.”
Martin Wood, said: “Teacher says to little Jonny something beginning with the letter ‘n’ that your not good at ! Jonny answers ‘ spelling ‘.”
Paul Swift, said: “A lorry load of Vicks vapour rub as crashed on the A1, police spokesman said he expects the congestion to ease after a while.”
Simon Hurley, said: “Went out for a beer with a Kangaroo one night.
"Talk about short arms and deep pockets!”
Lindsay Smith, said: “I phoned B&Q yesterday.
“I said ‘how big is your queue?’
“Woman replied ‘same size as B’.”
Paul Swift, said: “Someone came collecting for the local swimming pool,so I have him a bucket full.”
Martin Figg, said: “My pet mouse Elvis died earlier today. He was caught in a trap.”
Claire Hurdiss, said: “What you call a french shoe maker?
“Philleep flop.”
Rob Brough, said: “What cheese do you use to hide a horse?”Mascapone.”
Jamie Sutcliffe, said: “What do you call a man and woman fishing?
“Rod and Annette.”
Andrew Bowater, said: “My hamster died last night.. he fell asleep at the wheel.”
Daron Howe, said: “What’s blue and sits up a tree?
"A fridge with a denim jacket on.”
Janine Gerritsen, said: “Whats the one legged cows favourite song?
“Mooooving on up.”
Jimmy Boyle, said: “Doing Bob Marley’s hair later.
“I'm dreading it!”
Damon Clarkson, said: “Never trust a ladder, they are always up too something.”
Darren Lowndes, said: “Where does Kylie get her kebabs?
“From Jason’s Donner van.”
Bazza Lfc Redman Ynwa, said: “If I had two goldfish I would name them one and two.
“If one died I'd still have two.”
Andy Lynch, said: “What's the best way to understand a paranoid person?
"Follow them around.”