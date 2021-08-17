Retro photos of Doncaster Lakeside Shopping Centre which is now 25 years old

Click through this article to see photos of the Lakeside Shopping Centre to celebrate it’s 25th birthday.
1. In the beginning
The Lakeside Village site under development in 1996, on White Rose Way
2. The Yorkshire Outlet
Before the site was re-branded as Lakeside Village in 2003, it was known as the Yorkshire Outlet and opened on August 15 1996.
3. Famous faces
Former centre manager Cheryl Sadler with TV presenters Kirstie and Phil.
4. Back in the old days
The mall at the Yorkshire Outlet.
