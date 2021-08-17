Retro photos of Doncaster Lakeside Shopping Centre which is now 25 years old

Doncaster Lakeside is now 25 years old.

Here are 11 photos of the popular Doncaster shopping centre ranging from the 90’s to present day.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 11:54 am

Click through this article to see photos of the Lakeside Shopping Centre to celebrate it’s 25th birthday.

1. In the beginning

The Lakeside Village site under development in 1996, on White Rose Way

Photo: Doncaster Lakeside

2. The Yorkshire Outlet

Before the site was re-branded as Lakeside Village in 2003, it was known as the Yorkshire Outlet and opened on August 15 1996.

Photo: Doncaster Lakeside

3. Famous faces

Former centre manager Cheryl Sadler with TV presenters Kirstie and Phil.

Photo: Doncaster Lakeside

4. Back in the old days

The mall at the Yorkshire Outlet.

Photo: Doncaster Lakeside

