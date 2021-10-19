200 new apprentices have been hired in Doncaster as part of a challenge to get more young people into work

The DN Colleges Group set the target to recruit 100 apprentices in 100 days but they smashed their target and recruited 200 between May and September, 2021.

Jill Cooper, executive director of employer engagement and projects, said: “We are delighted that so many employers have responded to the challenge both from ourselves and in response to their own business needs to recruit and progress staff through the use of apprenticeships.

“From school leaver to senior managers, our offer targets key sectors locally and we are seeing substantial growth in areas such as engineering, manufacturing, construction, health and business support sectors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assessor Christy and her apprentice Caitlin at Yorkshire Wildlife Park who was signed up as an apprentice previous to the challenge .

“If we had one request it would be that more individuals, of all aged, also look at apprenticeships as a fantastic start to their career or a way to find progression within their existing or new employer, as we have consistent fantastic vacancies that people can apply for.”

The campaign to increase the number of apprentices was a response to the hardship that young people have faced during the pandemic.

There have been less job opportunities and a significant impact on education.

The college has worked with employers across the region to help get young people into new apprenticeships in a wide range of fields.

If you would be interested in recruiting an apprentice or want to find out more about apprenticeships you can email [email protected] or call 01724 2781111 and ask for the business development team.