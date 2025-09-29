12-year-old wins dream prize of LNER cab ride to Doncaster

A 12-year-old has enjoyed the journey of a lifetime – with a trip alongside a driver in the cab of an LNER Azuma train to Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph Strek won the experience after his entry for a special ‘Design the train of the Future’ children’s art competition clinched first prize.

The contest was held in partnership with the National Railway Museum as part of Railway 200 celebrations to mark the two hundredth anniversary of the birth of the modern railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph’s winning entry showcased a futuristic design named ‘The Green Rocket’ which is powered by turbine technology and features braille wayfinding, solar panels and an eye-catching livery that reflects past locomotives, including Stephenson’s Rocket.

Joseph Strek won the experience after his entry for a special ‘Design the train of the Future’ children’s art competition clinched first prize.

Judges were impressed by his attention to detail and emphasis on accessibility and sustainability.

For his special prize Joseph enjoyed a journey between Leeds and Doncaster, taking in the views from the front window while travelling alongside a driver on an LNER Azuma train.

As part of the memorable day, he also got the chance to speak to drivers to find out more about their role and visit the LNER Simulator Academy in Leeds, where drivers are trained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make the celebration even more special, Joseph will also receive LNER First Class train tickets for himself and his family- ensuring more memorable journeys ahead.

Speaking about the unforgettable occasion, Joseph said: “It was a fantastic experience to learn more about what it is like to be a train driver on the East Coast Main Line.

"From riding in the driver’s cab to trying one of the train simulators, it’s a day I will never forget.

“The simulator really showed me how much responsibility comes with driving a train- it was more challenging than I had expected!

"The team gave me such a warm welcome, and their passion has truly inspired me to follow my dream of becoming a train driver.”