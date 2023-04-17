12 hour rave to be held in memory of pioneering Doncaster dance club boss

Now, on May 7 next month, musicians, dance producers, DJs and dancers will all come together to pay tribute to Mr Rhoden at the club he founded with a dance marathon between 2pm and 2am.

A club spokesman said: “What more can be said about a man who has had so much said about him already.

"It seems the whole of Doncaster had some attachment to Graham in one way or another.

"But most of us know Graham as ''the man that built the Doncaster Warehouse.”

The club, on North Bridge, has been an imposing venue en route into Doncaster for decades and has survived floods and fires to become a dance staple, attracting clubbers from across Britain to sample scores of classic dance and rave anthems.

"He is the man that laid the foundations for what turned out to be one of the most iconic underground dance venues in the UK, and probably even in Europe.

“Graham acquired the building in the late 80s, just in time for the early 90s which brought with it a new youth movement, and Graham did not take much persuading by two local DJs to capitalise on it. Rave was the new scene and every youth wanted to experience it.

“Doncaster Warehouse was born. Its legacy has now passed from generation to generation and over the years tens of thousands of clubbers have passed through its doors to experience many different genres of dance oriented music.

"This event is designed to celebrate each chapter this legendary venue has gone through, from hardcore rave in the 90s, the hard dance of the noughties, the mixed genres of the 2010s and today's multi brand events.

"Young or oldish, there is no defining line, we are all one, we all have something in common, and the very best way we can all show our respects to “the man that did”, is too support this event.

All the DJs and MC’s are donating their wages along with all the door proceeds to a charity supported by Graham.

Mr Rhoden, who also owned and ran The Earl of Doncaster Hotel, died while on holiday visiting his sister in March.

He also built and co-founded Doncaster’s Cheswold Park Hospital, which treats people with mental health issues.

He was regularly listed as one of Doncaster’s most influential and prominent businessmen in the Doncaster Power List, a rundown of the city’s top 50 most powerful men and women.

And he was known around Doncaster for a string of cars bearing the distinctive number plate SPL 1F.

Mr Rhoden leaves his wife, Lynn, two daughters Andrea and Harriet and two grandchildren.

