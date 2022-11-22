Overnight fires: Tea towel left on hob started kitchen blaze and car engine set on fire in Doncaster

Upon arrival they found the engine compartment of a red Vauxhall Astra well alight.

This was dealt with by 9.45pm and is not thought to be suspicious, having started when the vehicle was being driven.

Firefighters from Dearne and Tankersley were called to Robinets Road, Wingfield, at 7.11pm the same night.

Firefighters were called to two incidents last night

Upon arrival they found the kitchen in a ground floor flat well alight.

This was dealt with by 7.51pm and is thought to have started when a tea towel was left on a hob.

Nobody was injured in the fire and quick action from fire crews ensured the fire and smoke damage was limited.

