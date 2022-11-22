News you can trust since 1925
Overnight fires: Tea towel left on hob started kitchen blaze and car engine set on fire in Doncaster

Firefighters from Thorne were called to Kirton Lane in Thorne at 8.45pm last night, Monday November 21.

By Stephanie Bateman
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 1:35pm

Upon arrival they found the engine compartment of a red Vauxhall Astra well alight.

This was dealt with by 9.45pm and is not thought to be suspicious, having started when the vehicle was being driven.

Firefighters from Dearne and Tankersley were called to Robinets Road, Wingfield, at 7.11pm the same night.

Firefighters were called to two incidents last night

Upon arrival they found the kitchen in a ground floor flat well alight.

This was dealt with by 7.51pm and is thought to have started when a tea towel was left on a hob.

Nobody was injured in the fire and quick action from fire crews ensured the fire and smoke damage was limited.

