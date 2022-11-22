Man and woman held on crack cocaine dealing charges after Doncaster police raid
A man and woman have been held on crack cocaine dealing charges after a Doncaster police raid.
By Darren Burke
22nd Nov 2022, 12:44pm
Officers searched a property on Wiltshire Road, Intake and found Class A drugs inside.
Brendon Stevenson, 27, of Wiltshire Road is charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine. He has been remanded into police custody and will appear before court on 19 December.
A woman, 37, was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine. She has been released under investigation.