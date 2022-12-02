'Over and out:' Air traffic control ends at Doncaster Sheffield Airport as talks go on

Air traffic control will officially end at midnight today as crews are made redundant following owner Peel’s decision to close the airport earlier this year.

Talks between a consortium interested in taking over the airport and Peel are ongoing while Doncaster Council has said it will now press ahead with a compulsory purchase order after it lost a legal battle for a judicial review yesterday.

Following the departure of air traffic controllers, only security and fire crews will remain at the airport.

Announcing the depature, one ATC crew member said: “All stations Doncaster radar is closed for the final time, all stations Doncaster ATZ is closed, goodbye forever.

"From all of us here at DSA, it has been a fantastic place to work over the years and we will miss it fondly.”

