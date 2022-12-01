Doncaster Council loses first court battle over Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The authority last week applied for a judicial review over the closure of the airport by Peel last month.

The council has today been told that it does not legally have the ability to ensure the airport remains open and is now progressing a Compulsory Purchase Order.

A spokesman said: “Doncaster Council has today received the Judgement of the Administrative Court on its application to Judicially Review the decision of Doncaster Sheffield Airport Limited and the Peel Group to close Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

"Although the court’s judgement found that much of the council’s submission had merit unfortunately, it has determined that we do not have the ability to ensure that the airport remains open.”

Mayor Ros Jones said: “Whilst I am disappointed in this decision, we knew we had to test Peel’s decision legally and although the judge’s decision has not fallen on our side, we do not regret taking this to court.

"We have to use every legal tool at our disposal and this was one of them.

"The other is a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) that the council supported and we will now progress.

"We knew that the judicial review in itself would not have saved the airport as it could not have compelled Peel to reverse their decision to close Doncaster’s Airport.

“The only way this will happen is if Peel sell the airport – and the investors we identified are still talking to Peel - or if we are successful in securing a CPO of the airport site and works with the market to secure an operator.

“I remain convinced that Doncaster’s airport can and should be a success and I remain committed to the fight for Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“I hope that the Peel Group will reach a deal with the interested purchasers, but in the event that this does not happen then, I have instructed Doncaster Council officers to now focus their efforts on the preparation for a CPO of the airport site.

"There is significant backing for this course of action, with cross party support by Doncaster councillors, local and regional MPs and also the business community with the latest South Yorkshire Quarterly Economic Survey showing 68% in favour of a CPO and only 7% against.