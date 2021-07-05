This is what Doncaster people think about the upcoming retraction of social distancing and mask wearing

We asked our readers what they think about the removal of social distancing measures.

Some people are in favour.

Leanne Moore, said: “I will be ditching my mask as soon as possible absolutely hate them, I've had both my jabs so not worried!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what Doncaster people think about mask wearing.

Samantha Webber, said: “Will likely still have to wear one at work but out and about, no. I’m more then done.”

Kyle Catchpole, said: “Will feel more than safe! Can’t wait to get rid of them!”

Many of our readers think it might be too early or will continue to practise the measures after they are no longer compulsory.

Carla Adams, said: “I’ll still be wearing mine, I’m a carer with vulnerable adults to protect.”

Shaaron Maxwell, said: “I’ll be wearing mine.

"I know to many people with the new variant so not going to risk it just yet.”

Alison Louise Young, said: “I think it still a bit early, it would be more safe when the cases stop rising an cases start going down.”

Karen Shillam Frost, said: “Think I'll probably still wear mine in shops as people can't queue at a safe distance.

"I stand in front of the trolley at the supermarket to stop people getting too close.

"I don't know their circumstances so would rather they weren't breathing near me!”

Angie Gray, said: “No will still be wearing mine then wait and see what the numbers say after a few weeks.“Then as long as we’re not heading in a downward spiral I will take it off I’ve been wearing masks over a year now another couple of weeks wont hurt.”

Diane Taylor, said: “Due to working in the NHS I think we are in for a long ride wearing masks.”

Paul Widdowson, said: “I don't believe it should just be scrapped.

"Out of respect to others I feel they should still be worn in taxis, buses etc.

"Where the drivers are being put at risk.”

John Griffiths ,said: “Too early. I’ll wear mine whenever I need to.”

Stacey Darren, said: “I’ll still continue to wear mine and social distance as long a I feel I need to.”

For some people it will be circumstantial.

Keely Spencer, said: “Depends on the situation of where I am and how busy.

"But I’m thinking I will continue in shops where it’s generally a free for all.”

Sandy Irwin, said: “I will wear mine at work and there only, we need to pull the safety net from under us and start living again.

"Over 15 months at a standstill is too long as is.”

Debra Rooke, said: “Anywhere where there are large numbers of people likely to get in my face then yes!

"Otherwise no.

"Will still be very stringent about hand sanitising though.”

Vivienne Horn, said: “I shall still wear mine in shops and where there's lots of people.

"I have a low immune system so it's sensible to carry on as before.”