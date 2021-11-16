Opinion: Should the unvaccinated be put into lockdown this winter? This is what our readers think

Austria’s government have imposed a lockdown on their unvaccinated citizens due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

That means that those who are not immunised against the virus can only leave their homes for essential reasons such as work and food shopping.

Some of our readers agreed with this controversial action and thought it should happen here in England this winter.

Opinion: should the unvaccinated be put into lockdown this winter?

Pete Broomhead, said: “Yes I do look what has happened to care workers it should happen here no jabs – no work.”

Kirstie Burton, said: “Yes they should.”

Kerry Louise Riley, said: “Would be very interesting to see what would happen if the UK did this but sadly our government isn't about protecting.”Only thing there protecting now is there pockets so never gonna happen.”

But other readers are against the move to lockdown the unvaccinated.

Carolin Senior, said: “Absolutely not ,what happened to our rights?”

Tammy Cunnah, said: “No I certainly don't agree even now I've had my three jabs.

"I think everybody should have a choice and at the end of the day it is their risk.”

Chelsea Keisler, said: “The UK government would never ever even try anything like that.

"They know they’d be absolute uproar.”

Vivienne Horn, said: “There's not enough police to police this in the UK Anyway.

"Personally I say no.”

Chloé Bo Palmer, said: “There would be riots!”