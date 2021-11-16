Doncaster nurse signs up for boxing match in memory of beloved partner

It has been a long road for Kier Ellis who was due to step into the ring before the first lockdown in March last year which meant her bout had to be postponed.

The cancellation followed eight weeks of intensive training but Kier, 45, vowed to fight on and is now taking part in the rescheduled Ultra White Collar Boxing event on Saturday.

Kier, a psychiatric nurse, has a very special reason for taking part in the fundraiser.

KIer will step into the boxing ring in memory of her late partner Nick.

Needing a new focus in her life and a desire to make a difference, she signed up to take part nine days after the death of her beloved Nick Beaumont.

Nick, 56, passed away in January last year, just three months after he was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour - glioblastoma.

Kier said: “I know the importance of physical exercise in terms of lifting mood, managing grief and processing loss.

“It has been my way of turning adversity into something positive, it really has been cathartic.

Kier has put in months of training for the fight.

“For me having this focus in my life after Nick’s death helped me emotionally and physically on so many levels.”

Kier has set about securing as much money as she could for Cancer Research UK and has already raised an impressive £3,345.

She added: “I wanted to do something that would make a difference and raise as much as I could for the charity.

“I wanted to push myself through what has been truly the most difficult stage of my life so far, to ‘face the fear’ and do my very best for Nick.”

Kier says Nick was an amazing dad to sons WIlliam and Maxton.

Kier paid tribute to Nick, who worked as a project manager for Capita 360, describing him as an amazing dad to sons William and Maxton.

She said: “He battled so bravely with a cancerous brain tumour - it was all so, so fast and truly devastating.

“He was far too young but he had love all around him, he really was loved by so many. He was a real salt of the earth guy and everybody loved him.

“He was a Peter Pan-type character because he was so young at heart. It was such a massive shock for everyone that knew him.”

Kier told how Nick loved motorbikes and every year he visited the Isle of Man TT Races with a group of friends.

At his funeral hundreds of Nick’s friends turned up to honour him on their motorbikes forming a huge procession leading the hearse.

And she has special memories of a motorcycle tour they went on together through France and Spain.

Kier signed up for the Ultra White Collar Boxing event in Doncaster after hearing about it from a friend.

UWCB offers participants eight weeks of free gym-based training before they take part in a showcase event in front of a huge crowd.

Those taking part are asked to sell tickets for the show and raise at least £50 for Cancer Research UK. So far UWCB has raised almost £22 million for the charity.

Kier will be supported by friends and family at her event which takes place at Doncaster Racecourse on November 20.

She added: “I felt disappointed when I heard the event wasn’t going to go ahead but I don’t think it came as a surprise to anyone and the situation with coronavirus was far more important.”

Kier has already chosen her ring walk music for the night but for now that remains a closely guarded secret.

She added: “It reminds me of Nick. It’s a song I listened to almost everyday after Nick died and a song that I play when I’m training.”

John Leonard, who runs Ultra White Collar Boxing, said: “We want to make sure that it’s a night that Kier, her family and friends will never forget.

“The determination and bravery Kier has shown in taking part is truly awe inspiring and I’m sure Nick would be very proud of her.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor Kier for her bout they can visit her JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Kiersten-Ellis