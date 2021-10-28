'It seems too many families are working to just survive'- this is what Doncaster peope think of the new budget

In the Chancellor’s speech on October 27 there were big promises for funding but also confirmation of a National Insurance tax rise.

Some Doncaster people were in favour of the new changes.

John Hope, said: “Pretty fair budget considering the debt caused by Covid-19.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what Doncaster people think about the budget.

Lee Fiori said: “I think the emergency services especially the fire brigade deserve a well needed pay rise putting life on line day in day out for us all.

“On the whole it doesn't look too bad let's see what actually happens.”

Lee Barrass, said: “Brilliant news for champagne drinkers!”

Some Doncaster people were not happy about the budget.

Angela Marr, said: “Absolutely a joke no support for workers or families with both parents working.”

Emma Jackson, said: “Me and my husband work.

“We work and all our money gets paid out on bills every month like millions of other working family's.

"But we don't see any money to save for luxury or holidays.

"We both work hard and co-parent hard.

"Yet our kids don't get music instruments at school, there not spoilt with gifts, they get no holidays, it's just going on the increases.

"Food heating transport life.

"It seems too many families are working to just survive.”

Lorraine Payne Bolger, said: “Nothing for pensioners again, cant afford to go for a pint.”

Tegus MaGrah, said: “Their economic incompetence will now push inflation to over 4%, office for budget responsibility figures, so not only will everything you buy become less affordable, but the Bank of England will now have to raise interest rates to possibly 6% to curb the inflationary rise.”

People wondered if the money promised for our region would be spent wisely.

Emma Jackson, said: “Let's hope it's used to clear up the obvious problems here at minute.

"Because it's obvious from it's recent upgrades in the centre it hasn't changed the biggest issues.

"It looks nicer but is not safer.”

David Powell, said: “I was hoping to see a little detail on the levelling up as Doncaster got a specific mention.”

Nathan Burton, said: “Be interesting to see how the levelling up funds are used in Doncaster.

"And good to see the minimum wage increase (I refuse to call it the living wage because it will never be that).”