Eight fire crews tackle blaze at Doncaster industrial units

Police and Firefighters at the blaze on Bank End Road industrial estate.

Eight fire crews are currently tackling a large fire at an industrial unit in Ash Holt Industrial Park on Bank End Road in Doncaster.

There is a large amount of smoke in the area so crews are advising people to keep their doors and windows closed and to avoid the area if possible.

They say the fire is under control.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area.