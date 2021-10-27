Eight fire crews tackle blaze at Doncaster industrial units
Reports are coming in of a fire at industrial units in Doncaster
Eight fire crews are currently tackling a large fire at an industrial unit in Ash Holt Industrial Park on Bank End Road in Doncaster.
There is a large amount of smoke in the area so crews are advising people to keep their doors and windows closed and to avoid the area if possible.
They say the fire is under control.
Police have asked motorists to avoid the area.
More information when we have it.