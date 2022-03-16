Number of wheelie bins set on fire in Doncaster overnight

Edlington firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving a wheelie bin at 10.10pm last night (Tuesday, March 15) on Sickleworks Close in Conisbrough.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 11:10 am

The crew left the scene at 10.30pm.

Two fire crews from Askern and Thorne stations were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 12.25am this morning on East Lane in Stainforth. The officers returned to their stations 15 minutes later.

Firefighters were called out overnight

A car was deliberately set on fire at 7:25pm on Chapel Lane in Thurnscoe, Barnsley. Firefighters from Adwick station attended. They left at 8.20pm.

