Fancy being a firefighter? These two Doncaster stations are currently recruiting

If you’ve ever fancied being a firefighter in Doncaster, here’s your chance.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 1:50 pm

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue is currently recruiting on-call firefighters at three of its stations in South Yorkshire, including two in Doncaster.

Askern, Rossington and Penistone stations are all taking on.

A spokesman said: “Live or work within five minutes of these stations? Want to help serve your local community? We want to hear from you – this could be a genuine chance for you to live your dream.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Two Doncaster fire stations are looking for new firefighters.

Register HERE

South Yorkshire Fire and RescueDoncasterSouth YorkshireAskernRossington