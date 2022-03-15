Fancy being a firefighter? These two Doncaster stations are currently recruiting
If you’ve ever fancied being a firefighter in Doncaster, here’s your chance.
By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 1:50 pm
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue is currently recruiting on-call firefighters at three of its stations in South Yorkshire, including two in Doncaster.
Askern, Rossington and Penistone stations are all taking on.
A spokesman said: “Live or work within five minutes of these stations? Want to help serve your local community? We want to hear from you – this could be a genuine chance for you to live your dream.”
Register HERE