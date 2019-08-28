'No to Nigel Farage' demo planned as Brexit Party leader prepares to host Doncaster conference

The former UKIP leader is due to speak at Doncaster Racecourse on September 4 as part of a nationwide Make Britain Stronger tour aimed at whipping up support for his newly formed Brexit Party ahead of any impending General Election.

But he will be met with protests after Doncaster Stand Up To Racism announced it would be holding a demonstration against his visit.

Nigel Farage is hosting a Brexit Party conference in Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “Whether we voted Leave or Remain, it is imperative that we come together as an anti-racist movement that seeks to unite people against the rise of racism.

“We bring solidarity with all members of our communities in all their diversity. Together we must oppose all instances of racism, all instances of Islamophobia and anti-Semitism.

“We call on all trade unionists and anti-racism activists from across South Yorkshire to join us at Doncaster Racecourse on September 4 to protest against Farage.”

The demonstration is planned between 5pm and 9pm when Mr Farage and other Brexit Party speakers will be addressing the audience.

He will be joined by MEPs from the Brexit Party as well as prospective parliamentary candidates for the Doncaster area at the event.

The event will see Mr Farage return to Doncaster, after previously speaking at UKIP conferences held in the town.

A party spokesman said: “The Brexit Party is holding a conference in Yorkshire and Humber, as part of our nationwide Make Britain Stronger tour.

“These series of events are a chance to meet your local MEPs and Prospective Parliamentary Candidates on a one-to -one basis to discuss local policy ideas, prior to a speech with Nigel Farage and keynote speakers from the region.”

The party has already announced its candidates for two of Doncaster’s three parliamentary seats.

Surjit Singh Duhre has been tasked with taking on Rosie Winterton in Doncaster Central with Paul Whitehurst set to take on Caroline Flint in Don Valley.

The policy session at the event will precede the speeches, which will start at 7pm and tickets at £5.

The Brexit Party was the clear winner in May’s European elections, winning 29 seats.

In March, Mr Farage’s Leave Means Leave march visited Doncaster en route from the north east to London, but there was criticism that he was not present for a protest in the Market Place.

Five years ago, when he was in charge of UKIP, Mr Farage held the party’s conference in Doncaster in a direct challenge to then Labour leader and Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband.

In the 2016 referendum, Doncaster voted to leave by 69% to 31% – one of the highest leave votes in Britain.