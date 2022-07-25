No-one injured after two portable buildings were deliberately set on fire in Doncaster

On Saturday evening, one crew from Adwick were called at 9.43pm to the scene of a fire involving two portable buildings on the Abbes Walk in Burghwallis.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 25th July 2022, 3:00 pm
Updated Monday, 25th July 2022, 3:00 pm

One hose reel and a ventilation fan were used to extinguish the fire and clear the smoke.

The fire was set deliberately but fortunately no one was injured.

They had dealt with the incident by 10.28pm

Fires from over the weekend

On Friday, one crew from Edlington were called at 8.40pm to a vehicle fire on Hangman Stone Road in Doncaster.

This was an abandoned car that had been set on fire.

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and dampened down around the scene to prevent further fire spread.

They had left the scene by 9.31pm

On Sunday five fire engines attended a fire on Dixon Street in Sheffield at 2.54am. The fire had spread from rubbish to the roof of a building. Two jets were used to extinguish the fire.

