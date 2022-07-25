Violent Doncaster 'hell hole' estate dubbed 'worst place on Earth' by residents

People living in Prince’s Crescent have already described the street in Edlington as ‘hell hole’ – and say people have been left fearing for their lives.

Brick front walls have also toppled over while graffiti covers the front of charred and abandoned homes.

Prince's Crescent has been dubbed the worst place on Earth by upset residents.

One resident recently filmed yobs smashing windows and breaking doors.

And despite being just a few months into a long term lease, they already want to move.

The local, who did not wish to be named, told The Sun: "I regret coming here. It is the worst place on Earth."

Meanwhile, Mark Horn, who lives just a few roads away from the estate said he "prays he isn't burgled and killed" every night and would "leave tomorrow" if he could.

Another resident, Edith Adams said: "Look at the state of the area.

"There are bound to be children growing up thinking it's okay to burn houses, do drugs etc."

The Sun previously told how many residents believe Prince’s Crescent is ruled by kids who use "threats and violence".

One pensioner accused cops of "doing nothing", while another claimed the teen thugs just swear at cops.

Someone else said: "If you start grassing in this village you get your bloody windows put through. And we don’t want our houses torched.

“There’s been cars torched. There is riff raff on that street. There’s drugs and all sorts of criminality.”

Another added: "I’ve lived here two years, but it is not safe. I don’t allow my kids to go to the park.

“Six months after I moved in I had my tyres slashed.

“The whole street wants tearing down."

Earlier this year, police were blasted for litter picking on the estate.

Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team spent the morning cleaning up the streets of the ‘Royal’ estate in Edlington, which includes Prince’s Crescent.

But the clean-up campaign came in for criticism, with residents calling on South Yorkshire Police to tackle what they say are more pressing and serious issues.

One said: “Why on earth are we paying police to collect litter. Really? Get the cons to do it.”

Another wrote: “Surely the police could spend their time doing the job that's needed – fighting crime.

“A good cause and a nice result but not a job for the police. Picking litter should be for the council or community service.”

Another added: “All for partnership working in the community for the greater impact and good but the officers shouldn’t be litter picking.”

"Police officers collecting rubbish! Whatever next – postmen emptying dustbins?,” posted another while another added: “Police cleaning up rubbish! Is this a joke or what?