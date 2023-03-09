Thieves are understood to have targeted Morrisons in York Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning, taking piping used in the store’s refrigeration systems.

While Morrisons have acknowledged an ‘incident’ at the superstore, bosses have not revealed exact details but said they were ‘working hard’ to resolve the issue.

A source said the store had had ‘no fresh or frozen produce’ for two days after ‘all the copper piping was nicked from the roof.’

A spokesman for Morrisons said: "We are aware of an incident taking place at our York Road store on Wednesday morning and we're working hard to resolve the matter as quickly as possible."

