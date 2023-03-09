News you can trust since 1925
"No fresh or frozen food" at Doncaster Morrisons after thieves steal metal pipes

Customers at a Doncaster supermarket have reportedly been left without fresh or frozen food after thieves stole metal pipes from the roof of the building.

By Darren Burke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 3:41pm

Thieves are understood to have targeted Morrisons in York Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning, taking piping used in the store’s refrigeration systems.

While Morrisons have acknowledged an ‘incident’ at the superstore, bosses have not revealed exact details but said they were ‘working hard’ to resolve the issue.

Customers at a Doncaster supermarket have been left without fresh produce after theft of piping.
A source said the store had had ‘no fresh or frozen produce’ for two days after ‘all the copper piping was nicked from the roof.’

A spokesman for Morrisons said: "We are aware of an incident taking place at our York Road store on Wednesday morning and we're working hard to resolve the matter as quickly as possible."

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details.

