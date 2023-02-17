Driver escapes unhurt after car smashes through side of Doncaster supermarket car wash

The incident took place at the Sainsbury’s supermarket in Thorne Road on Tuesday night and the facility has been cordoned off with police tape since.

An eyewitness has reported a vehicle going ‘through the side’ of the car wash, with video and photos from the scene showing damage to the glass panels surrounding it.

One panel is missing completely and has been left protected by a road cone while repairs are carried out.

The car wash was badly damaged and cordoned off with police tape.

One driver who witnessed the scene late on Wednesday said: “There appears to be some damage to the car wash. I saw that some of the glass panels surrounding it look to have been smashed.

"There was no other obvious sign as to what might have gone off, but you don’t expect to see a car wash cordoned off with police tape. It looked like it might have been there a few days.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said, "The car wash at our Edenthorpe store is temporarily closed due to an incident which happened on Tuesday evening. We’re working hard to get this fixed as soon as possible and are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

One eyewitness said: “Car was in car wash and went through the side. I was at garage when it happened.”